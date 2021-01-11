Arsenal plotting summer swoop for Premier League midfielder

Arsenal’s interest in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is legitimate – but a move is unlikely to be made until the summertime, according to Football London.

Bissouma has outlined his credentials in the middle of the park for Brighton, a club who have grossly underachieved in terms of their points tally considering their performances this season to date.

Football London believe that his form has not gone unnoticed at the Emirates, with Bissouma being a transfer target for Mikel Arteta, who looks keen to build on his midfield beyond the acquisition of Thomas Partey.

However, a move won’t be made this month. Brighton will no doubt be unwilling to sell mid-season, especially considering they find themselves in the midst of a relegation scrap.

Instead, Football London report that the Gunners have one eye on a summer move for Bissouma. It is at this point unclear exactly what sort of fee Brighton would demand in exchange.

Perhaps it would be dependent on whether or not they stay in the Premier League