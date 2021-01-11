“A very clever signing” – Former Arsenal star excited by transfer links

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell is pleased with his old club’s apparent transfer interest in Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia.

The classy Argentine has looked hugely impressive in the Championship in recent times, and has earned strong recent links with Arsenal from the Independent and others.

Campbell clearly rates Buendia highly and thinks he could be an ideal signing for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

Arsenal do look like they’re missing one link in the team, though youngster Emile Smith Rowe has previously shone in that Mesut Ozil role in attacking midfield.

That’s a lot of pressure on the 20-year-old, however, so Arsenal could definitely benefit from bringing in Buendia as well.

Discussing the transfer rumours with Football Insider, Campbell said: “I think he would be a very clever signing.

“I like him. He has the qualities that Mikel Arteta is looking for in a player. Not only can he pick a pass, he can score and he works hard. He has that energy which has been missing from the team for long periods of this season.

“I think there is some really good players in the Championship and Buendia is one of them. He would fit what Arteta wants to do perfectly.

“I know Norwich will be desperate to keep him but this is Arsenal and business is business. I am sure Buendia would want to join Arsenal, that is for sure.”

Buendia is surely too good to be playing in the Championship for much longer, so Arsenal would do well to swoop quickly before other top flight clubs take notice of him.