The latest Arsenal transfer gossip is here, and it sounds like there could be more players heading out than coming in this January.

The Gunners did well to land Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey in the summer, but it’s clear further strengthening is still needed if Mikel Arteta is to get this side back into contention for a top four place.

See below for the latest speculation on changes Arteta could be making to the Arsenal squad this January…

First up, rumours linking Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia continue, but now it’s being reported that La Liga side Valencia have joined the chase.

Buendia has really caught the eye in the Championship in recent times and is thought to be worth as much as £40million.

If it’s any comfort for Arsenal fans, Valencia have major financial difficulties, so it’s unclear how reliable or realistic these rumours of them trying to sign Buendia really are.

Elsewhere, it’s still not clear what the future holds for Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The Greece international has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium this season and has been linked with a January exit.

However, it’s not clear where he’s going to end up as it seems he’s snubbed a move to Genoa in favour of holding out for an offer from Real Betis.

Finally, Mesut Ozil’s move to Fenerbahce is surely inevitable now after a big hint from his brother on Instagram.

Click here to see the post from Mutlu Ozil, who simply shared an image of the Fenerbahce badge with a winking face emoji.

Following such strong links in recent days, this is surely a sign that he’s confident his brother will soon be completing a move to the Turkish giants.