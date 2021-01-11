Arteta intervened to block Arsenal star’s transfer away, he’s now signed a new contract

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly moved to block Rob Holding’s transfer away from the club during the summer.

A few months later, Holding is now said to have committed his future to the Gunners by signing a new contract, according to The Athletic.

It seems the 25-year-old is highly rated at the Emirates Stadium, with both Arteta and Arsenal chief Edu viewing him as one of the emerging leaders in the squad.

We’re not sure most Arsenal fans would agree with this, though Holding certainly has his qualities and looks a reliable squad player based on his performances this season.

That said, defence seems a clear area of weakness for Arsenal, so it might not be too hard for Holding to stand out compared to flops like Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Still, The Athletic’s report suggests Arteta sees something in Holding, with the club coming close to allowing him to join Newcastle in the summer.

It seems, however, that Arteta played a key role in blocking that move, according to the report.

