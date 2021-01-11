Arsenal summer signing could already be loaned out and replaced

Arsenal could reportedly be prepared to loan out summer signing Runar Alex Runarsson already, as well as bring in another goalkeeper.

This seems pretty damning on the Iceland international, who joined the Gunners in the summer to come in as a new backup ‘keeper as Emiliano Martinez left to join Aston Villa.

However, Runarsson has already looked pretty unconvincing in his limited playing time for Arsenal, with The Athletic now already reporting that his future is in some doubt.

They suggest the 25-year-old could be on his way out on loan to a Championship club in order to gain experience, and fans will hope that experience can serve him well.

It seems unlikely Runarsson is ever likely to become a first-team regular for Arsenal, but having a more reliable backup in the near future could be useful.

Few would have expected Martinez’s rise last season, but he filled in superbly for the injured Bernd Leno in some big games, looking particularly solid in big FA Cup victories over Manchester City and Chelsea.

Runarsson could have the potential to one day do the same once he settles in England and gets his confidence up.