According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano for the Guardian, an official bid from Arsenal for Norwich City sensation Emi Buendia is in the ‘pipeline’ in news that will surely delight Gooners.

It’s reported that the Canaries value the quality 24-year-old at £40m, a massive price tag considering the ace is currently in the Championship, although Daniel Farke’s side are sitting first.

Romano details that the Gunners have already been in contact with Buendia’s agent. It’s added that they face competition from Valencia, but rivals Spurs could indirectly help or hinder them in that situation.

Arsenal’s interest in the Argentine to improve their inconsistent creativity appeared to be solidified at the start of last week, with the Independent reporting that Mikel Arteta ‘greatly admires’ Buendia.

The Independent’s findings also unsurprisingly suggested that the cash-strapped Gunners would eye a player-plus-cash deal in a bid to drive down Buendia’s £40m price tag, with academy graduates Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock both seen as makeweights in a deal by the north London outfit.

More Stories / Latest News In-form Manchester United star “owes a lot to Jose Mourinho”, says ex-Red Devil Premier League clubs including Covid clauses in player contracts in case games continue behind closed doors Liverpool’s dark January of 2017

Buendia is one of the best players in the second-tier, he’s been superb for the Canaries since joining in the summer of 2018 from Getafe, and he’s shown that he can hold up at Premier League level.

The former Argentina Under-20s international provided seven assists as the Norfolk outfit were relegated from the Premier League last season, with Buendia arguably their best player.

Buendia is clearly and respectfully levels above other players in the Championship, with seven goals and seven assists from 19 appearances as his side sit first in the table.

With Farke and the Canaries looking like a safe bet to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, it’s not to surprising that they value their prized asset at a massive £40m.

Whilst Buendia certainly has the ability to immediately help an Arsenal side that have lacked creativity this season, they should be ‘careful’ with what kind of players they sign, just like Arteta mentioned in a recent press conference, with the development of their youth in mind.

Emile Smith Rowe has flourished since he was drafted into the team for the Boxing Day clash vs Chelsea, a big-money addition like Buendia’s – whilst he features as a creator from the right-wing – could seriously impact the playing time of Smith Rowe and the likes of Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli.