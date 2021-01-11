Premier League duo battle for Ecuadorian wonderkid after Man United pulled out of race

Brighton are closing in on the acquisition of former Manchester United target Moises Caicedo – with Newcastle also thought to be interested.

Fabrizio Romano reported previously that United pulled out of the race to sign the Ecuadorian, who previously looked set to move to Old Trafford.

The wonderkid, who is still just 19-years-old, has already made multiple appearances for his national team, with several of them coming in World Cup qualifiers.

He’s highly regarded in his home nation, which is why it’s surprising that Man United opted against his acquisition.

Nonetheless, a move to the Premier League could still be on the cards, just a little bit more south than was originally proposed.

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to give another update on the situation surrounding the teen, with his latest information suggesting that Brighton are closing in, with Newcastle also keen.

Moises Caicedo deal. Negotiations are progressing between Independiente del Valle and Brighton. They’re leading the race, confirmed – also Newcastle were trying in the last hours. Work in progress for the ‘work permit’ too. ? #BHAFC https://t.co/xVpjzuF7JQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2021

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with this one. Considering the twists and turns that have already happened in this saga, you expect there’s more to gone.