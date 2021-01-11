Menu

Charlton wonderkid looks set to sign for Stoke City

Stoke City FC
Posted by

Charlton youngster, Alfie Doughty, burst onto the scene at The Valley last season. A terrific left sided player, who can operate at left back or left midfield, Doughty attracted the attention of a number of clubs very quickly.

Celtic were among the first suitors, who tracked the player and failed in their bid to sign him last January.

MORE: Sunderland youth team star calls club bosses “cowards” for sacking his kitman father and sensationally joins Newcastle

The 21 year old told Charlton that he will not sign a new deal and his contract expires in July, so Lee Bowyer has decided that it’s time to move Doughty on. Despite inviting bids, Celtic preferred to look at a pre-contract arrangement to bring the player to Glasgow for free in the summer. Due to their stalling, Rangers also joined the chase and offered a similar deal. However, Doughty looks set to sign for Stoke City as Michael O’Neill’s men have submitted a monetary bid for the player.

More Stories / Latest News
Bid from Arsenal for £40m-rated playmaker in the ‘pipeline’ details Romano with Gunners already holding talks with ace’s agent
Iconic captain Scott Brown could get a new Celtic deal in summer
Man United rule out exit for fringe ace despite agreement in principle with Premier League side less than a week ago

The Herald and Times Sports are reporting that Charlton have accepted a £650,000 bid from Stoke and that the deal is almost complete as the player would prefer to join the Potters rather than wait for a move to Glasgow in the summer.

Doughty is an exciting player, who could certainly bolster the Championship side in their quest for promotion back to the Premier League.

More Stories Alfie Doughty lee bowyer Michael O'Neill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.