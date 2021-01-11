Charlton wonderkid looks set to sign for Stoke City

Charlton youngster, Alfie Doughty, burst onto the scene at The Valley last season. A terrific left sided player, who can operate at left back or left midfield, Doughty attracted the attention of a number of clubs very quickly.

Celtic were among the first suitors, who tracked the player and failed in their bid to sign him last January.

The 21 year old told Charlton that he will not sign a new deal and his contract expires in July, so Lee Bowyer has decided that it’s time to move Doughty on. Despite inviting bids, Celtic preferred to look at a pre-contract arrangement to bring the player to Glasgow for free in the summer. Due to their stalling, Rangers also joined the chase and offered a similar deal. However, Doughty looks set to sign for Stoke City as Michael O’Neill’s men have submitted a monetary bid for the player.

The Herald and Times Sports are reporting that Charlton have accepted a £650,000 bid from Stoke and that the deal is almost complete as the player would prefer to join the Potters rather than wait for a move to Glasgow in the summer.

Doughty is an exciting player, who could certainly bolster the Championship side in their quest for promotion back to the Premier League.