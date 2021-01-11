Charlton wonderkid looks set to sign for Stoke City

Charlton youngster, Alfie Doughty, burst onto the scene at The Valley last season. A terrific left sided player, who can operate at left back or left midfield, Doughty attracted the attention of a number of clubs very quickly.
Celtic were among the first suitors, who tracked the player and failed in their bid to sign him last January.
MORE: Sunderland youth team star calls club bosses “cowards” for sacking his kitman father and sensationally joins Newcastle
The 21 year old told Charlton that he will not sign a new deal and his contract expires in July, so Lee Bowyer has decided that it’s time to move Doughty on. Despite inviting bids, Celtic preferred to look at a pre-contract arrangement to bring the player to Glasgow for free in the summer. Due to their stalling, Rangers also joined the chase and offered a similar deal. However, Doughty looks set to sign for Stoke City as Michael O’Neill’s men have submitted a monetary bid for the player.
The Herald and Times Sports are reporting that Charlton have accepted a £650,000 bid from Stoke and that the deal is almost complete as the player would prefer to join the Potters rather than wait for a move to Glasgow in the summer.
Doughty is an exciting player, who could certainly bolster the Championship side in their quest for promotion back to the Premier League.