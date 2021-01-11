Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hinted that both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour are doing enough to push for more regular playing time in the first-team.

The duo are among the most highly rated youngsters at Stamford Bridge at the moment, with Lampard generally promoting a lot of academy players in his time in charge of the Blues.

The likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James have also become regulars under Lampard, and fans will no doubt view Hudson-Odoi and Gilmour as two more players with the potential to make it big for the club.

Both featured in the FA Cup win over Morecambe, with fans notably thrilled to see Gilmour get an opportunity in particular.

The 19-year-old shone in the few appearances he made for the senior side last season, and Lampard spoke highly of him after yesterday’s game.

“I think Billy is pushing [for a regular run in the first-team] and has been since he made his breakthrough last season against top-level opposition,” Lampard said, as quoted by the Metro.

“His injury came soon after that but from those moments I knew Billy would be a very, very good player for this club, to say the least.

“Today, he came in, his attitude was good, he moved the ball well. When you talk about the academy players, people talk about the youth of this squad.

“But also the youth of this squad are performing very well for us. We can’t ask them to be absolutely consistent and killers like other players in the league.

“That will come but at the moment I think their own contributions are good.”

Lampard said similar of Hudson-Odoi, which will no doubt give fans hope that they’ll be seeing more of these two soon.

“Callum is playing well and improving. He has improved and there’s much more to come from him.

“But I think his application in training, his desire to look at his game, goals like today are a fantastic example.

“In terms of how long until he makes that case [for a consistent run in the team]? He’s making it now.

“When everyone is fit we have maybe three natural wingers and he’s one of them. There’s always going to be a time when I have to make selection decisions.

“The way he’s playing now means he’s assisting, he’s scoring goals, he’s a threat every time he plays, it makes me really happy because that is definitely an uplift from Callum and as I say, there’s more gears he can go through.

“Again, he’s another young player with lots to come. Don’t expect too much but it’s good to expect more from him because he’s showing a lot.”