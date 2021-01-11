Read on for your latest round up of Chelsea transfer news, with some big-name signings possibly in store for the Blues.

The west London giants showed their ambition in the summer with a number of major deals, though it seems clear Frank Lampard could still do with improving a number of other areas in his squad.

One name who was linked with Chelsea in the summer but who didn’t ultimately make the move to Stamford Bridge was West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

The England international remains a target for Lampard’s side and latest reports claim he’d favour remaining in London over joining Manchester United.

Rice would be a fine signing for Chelsea, and it seems he has no interest in accepting an offer from Man Utd despite both clubs being among the main suitors for the £80million-rated star.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are also showing plenty of intent when it comes to signing RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The young Frenchman is one of the finest centre-backs in Europe at the moment, and it seems CFC are prepared to meet his £40m release clause.

Upamecano would undoubtedly be an upgrade on the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, whilst providing a long-term successor to the ageing Thiago Silva.

In a further boost for Chelsea, it seems clear that Leipzig could let Upamecano and their other stars leave for the right price, according to CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

“We have a squad that is very broad in terms of quality,” Mintzlaff said. “So we will sell top performers again if it makes financial sense and we can cope with it from a sporting point of view.