It appears that things are going from bad to worse as far as football is concerned.

Rising coronavirus cases and postponements as a result, have seen suggestions that a total shutdown is what’s needed, before the virus gets out of control.

With things seemingly getting worse rather than better, a tipping point will surely be reached in the near future in any event.

The next Premier League game that could be hit is Leeds v Southampton, but it would only be in order to benefit Shrewsbury Town.

The Shrews have seen a Covid-19 outbreak decimate their squad, and as such they’ve had to postpone their FA Cup tie against the Saints.

In order for them not to be thrown out of the cup for not being able to field a team, The Telegraph (subscription required) note that talks are underway to postpone the Leeds game in order that Southampton can fulfil the fixture with Shrewsbury as soon as practicable.