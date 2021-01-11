David Moyes can breath a huge sigh of relief after his West Ham side left it late to dispatch Stockport County from the FA Cup.

In times gone by, this would’ve been exactly the sort of tie that the Hammers would’ve lost, but under Moyes they’ve become a hardy bunch and are tough to beat.

The east Londoners had to wait until the 82nd minute before their goal arrived, and that can be attributed to the state of the pitch.

There was never an opportunity for the visitors to get their passing game going, for every time they tried to do so, the ball would get stuck somewhere on the pitch as it became waterlogged well before the end.

Craig Dawson rose highest after a quick corner routine and powered home the cross to ensure West Ham will face Doncaster Rovers in the next round.

Dawson’s goal was notable as it came 10 years and 67 days after his last in this competition.

What’s even more incredible is that the one before that came in the previous decade, meaning that the only three goals he’s scored in the FA Cup have come in different decades.

What a stat!