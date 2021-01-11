Arsenal make decision on Real Madrid loanee with six months left before scheduled departure

Dani Ceballos is set to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season, when his loan with Arsenal will come to an end for a second time.

That’s what’s reported by Football London, who at this point in time give no indication that the Gunners will be looking to purchase him outright in the summer.

Ceballos, who has been on-loan at the Emirates for the past season and a half, has shown flashes of quality, but perhaps not enough to suggest he is the suitable long-term partner for Thomas Partey at the pivot of Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

As a result, you couldn’t blame those pulling the strings at the Emirates if they opted against splashing the cash to sign Ceballos permanently at the season’s end.

Football London don’t currently believe that Arsenal have any intention to do so. Their report notes that Ceballos will return to the Santiago Bernabeu when his loan expires.

Where he will go from there remains to be seen.