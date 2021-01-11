Frank Lampard pressure ramped up as Diego Simeone is linked with Chelsea

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has been linked with the Chelsea job, with Frank Lampard having been struggling in recent weeks.

Chelsea sat on top of the Premier League table at a point in December. Fast forward a month and you’ll see the Blues in eighth, which the cracks beginning to show and a title challenge looking unlikely.

Failure is never tolerated at Stamford Bridge – no matter who you are or how much you won for the club during your playing days. Roberto Di Matteo’s sacking is testament to the fact that Roman Abramovich has little time for sentiment.

If Lampard continues to falter, and Chelsea’s season ambitions threaten to crumble, you wouldn’t be surprised to see him dismissed and an interim appointed, as Chelsea have done in the past with Avram Grant, Rafa Benitez and Guus Hiddink.

Don Balon suggest that, should Lampard be fired, they could do it again, but with a view to appointing Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone at the end of the season.

Simeone has done an exceptional job at Atletico, and may well win the league title this season, but Don Balon believe that the Argentine does have a desire to manage elsewhere at some point. Could it be Stamford Bridge? Let’s wait and see.