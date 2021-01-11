Menu

Frank Lampard pressure ramped up as Diego Simeone is linked with Chelsea

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has been linked with the Chelsea job, with Frank Lampard having been struggling in recent weeks.

Chelsea sat on top of the Premier League table at a point in December. Fast forward a month and you’ll see the Blues in eighth, which the cracks beginning to show and a title challenge looking unlikely.

Failure is never tolerated at Stamford Bridge – no matter who you are or how much you won for the club during your playing days. Roberto Di Matteo’s sacking is testament to the fact that Roman Abramovich has little time for sentiment.

MORE: Napoli want Chelsea defender on a short-term loan deal

If Lampard continues to falter, and Chelsea’s season ambitions threaten to crumble, you wouldn’t be surprised to see him dismissed and an interim appointed, as Chelsea have done in the past with Avram Grant, Rafa Benitez and Guus Hiddink.

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League players will face tougher sanctions if they continue to disobey Covid protocols around celebrations
Liverpool linked with January swoop for AC Milan centre-back
Photo: Barcelona to wear a one-off fifth shirt for next Clasico v Real Madrid

Don Balon suggest that, should Lampard be fired, they could do it again, but with a view to appointing Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone at the end of the season.

Simeone has done an exceptional job at Atletico, and may well win the league title this season, but Don Balon believe that the Argentine does have a desire to manage elsewhere at some point. Could it be Stamford Bridge? Let’s wait and see.

More Stories Diego Simeone Frank Lampard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.