Iconic captain Scott Brown could get a new Celtic deal in summer

Celtic assistant coach John Kennedy has revealed that the club’s veteran skipper Scott Brown could get another 12-month playing contract with his current deal up next summer.

Kennedy reportedly told the Scottish Sun that this may be the case, despite Brown dropping to the subs bench regularly for the first time in over a decade as a Celtic player. At 35 years of age, many felt that Brown would retire at the end of this campaign, whether Celtic achieve a historic ten league titles in a row or not.

The Scottish midfielder is one of the most decorated players in the club’s history, having won just one less honour than Celtic’s European Cup winning captain Billy McNeill, whilst others such as Bobby Lennox lead the way with a few more medals.

Brown has won 10 league titles in the Hoops, nine as captain, meanwhile he has also captained the club to four conescutive domestic trebles and the last 16 of the Champions League.

With his legendary status and experience, there’s no doubt that Brown could be a useful man to have around the dressing room, though many had him touted for a coaching role at the end of this season, as he has been seen on the touchline at some youth team matches in the past.