Menu

Image: Hilarious moment Celtic teen almost makes professional debut while wearing AirPods

Celtic FC
Posted by

Celtic teenager Armstrong Oko-Flex made his debut for the Scottish giants tonight during a 1-1 draw with Hibernian – and he almost forgot to take his AirPods out before going on the pitch!

Oko-Flex is an 18-year-old produced from the Celtic academy. His career with the reigning champions of Scotland, who are set to surrender their crown with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, started tonight – but in pretty bizarre fashion.

MORE: Rumour Mill names the 13 Celtic players self-isolating as Sky Sports man questions decision to take injured player to Dubai

We all know what teenagers are like in terms of flashing all their gadgets and accessories, but there’s a time and place to do it. When you’re about to make your debut for Celtic is not the right time, but nobody told Oko-Flex that.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Dawson rises highest to power West Ham into FA Cup Fourth Round
Frank Lampard pressure ramped up as Diego Simeone is linked with Chelsea
Premier League players will face tougher sanctions if they continue to disobey Covid protocols around celebrations

As he got his kit on and prepared to enter the fray against Hibernian, Oko-Flex was pictured with his AirPods still in his ear, seconds before he made his entrance. More importantly, I wonder what he was listening to. Eye of the Tiger, perhaps?

More Stories armstrong oko-flex

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.