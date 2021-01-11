Image: Hilarious moment Celtic teen almost makes professional debut while wearing AirPods

Celtic teenager Armstrong Oko-Flex made his debut for the Scottish giants tonight during a 1-1 draw with Hibernian – and he almost forgot to take his AirPods out before going on the pitch!
Oko-Flex is an 18-year-old produced from the Celtic academy. His career with the reigning champions of Scotland, who are set to surrender their crown with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, started tonight – but in pretty bizarre fashion.
We all know what teenagers are like in terms of flashing all their gadgets and accessories, but there’s a time and place to do it. When you’re about to make your debut for Celtic is not the right time, but nobody told Oko-Flex that.
As he got his kit on and prepared to enter the fray against Hibernian, Oko-Flex was pictured with his AirPods still in his ear, seconds before he made his entrance. More importantly, I wonder what he was listening to. Eye of the Tiger, perhaps?
Maybe take your AirPods out pal your about to go on the pitch for Celtic FC pic.twitter.com/eSG66OOyem
— G (@gclement6) January 11, 2021