Image: Amazon courier surprised when discovering package recipient was Premier League cult hero

One football fan’s tweet has gone viral after it turned out the recipient of the parcel he was delivering was the one and only Yakubu.

In case you’re not familiar with Yakubu, he was an absolute powerhouse – a Premier League great of the 2000s. They didn’t call him ‘The Yak’ for nothing.

In 252 top-flight appearances, Yakubu scored 95 goals and recorded 26 assists. Not quite a member of the 100 club, but not far off.

After finishing his career with Coventry City back in 2017, Yakubu faded into obscurity, seemingly enjoying his retirement in peace and quiet.

And who can blame him? After all, his legacy in the eyes of Nigerian fans was tainted by THAT miss in the 2010 World Cup. He’s probably had enough of the abuse.

Yakubu has now emerged from the abyss, though, with a fan on Twitter posing for a photo with him after delivering an Amazon parcel to his door.

How random! He’s looking well, though!

