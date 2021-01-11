Medical tomorrow: Lyon set to sign replacement for Madrid-bound Moussa Dembele

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani will have his medical tomorrow ahead of a transfer to Lyon, according to Di Marzio.

Slimani’s acquisition was a statement of intent from Leicester on the back of their unlikely title victory, but his move to the King Power Stadium hasn’t worked out for anyone involved.

With Moussa Dembele set to join Atletico Madrid (as reported by Goal), Lyon needed to move fast in search of a replacement for the Frenchman. Slimani has seemingly been identified as the right man, with a deal being struck in due course.

Di Marzio has now taken to Twitter to confirm that this is all-but a done deal, with Slimani having his medical with Lyon tomorrow before completing his transfer.

Slimani netted nine goals in 18 appearances during a loan spell with AS Monaco last term. He is proven in Ligue 1 and presumably available on the cheap. It looks like an astute bit of business from Juninho and co.

Of course, Dembele’s goal contributions will be missed, but Lyon are flying high in France this term with the former Celtic striker having been off the boil. It’s no surprise to see them looking to get their funds up while his form is on the downturn.