Liverpool linked with January swoop for AC Milan centre-back

Liverpool could bring in Mateo Musacchio as short-term defensive cover, with both Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk still sidelined through injury.

That’s according to Todo Fichajes, who report that Jurgen Klopp may turn to the Milan defender this month, with the 30-year-old having just six months left to run on his contract.

While Musacchio would hardly be a marquee acquisition from the Reds’ perspective, it could be an astute piece of business from a side who have been ravaged by injury.

Todo Fichajes believe that a fee of €5M would be enough to prise Musacchio from the San Siro, a steal for a player of Musacchio’s standard, with the experience that he possesses.

While Liverpool fans would no doubt like to see someone like Dayot Upamecano walk through the door, they have to manage their expectations for the January transfer window.

What Jurgen Klopp needs is for his defensive selection options to be immediately bolstered. Musacchio’s arrival would achieve that – and on the cheap.