Tottenham star rejects new contract and eyes Pochettino reunion at PSG

According to Todo Fichajes, Hugo Lloris has rejected a contract extension offer from Tottenham as he has set his heart on a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino at PSG.

Football Insider reported just two days ago that Lloris had snubbed a new deal with Spurs, who were reportedly keen to get him tied down as he enters the final 18 months of his contract with the club.

Todo Fichajes have now gone one step further, claiming that Lloris has done so as he wants to return to his native France and work under former Tottenham manager Pochettino.

On the surface of it, it makes sense, but PSG have Keylor Navas between the sticks, who, if prone to the odd moment of madness, is a brilliant goalkeeper.

Lloris is also Tottenham captain, so you have to think it unlikely that he would sour his relationship with the club by pushing for a move away and leaving them short.

For now, Spurs ought to rest easy. He has 18 months left on his contract and is 34-years-old. The chances are he just wants to wait and assess his options.

PSG fans should refrain from getting too excited just yet.