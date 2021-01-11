Man City star to miss two Premier League matches after close contact with positive coronavirus case

Sergio Aguero will be unavailable for selection for Manchester City’s next two Premier League fixtures after being forced to self-isolate, according to Sky Sports.

Aguero has had grave injury problems of late, so Pep Guardiola has become accustomed to winning games without him. However, despite that, he won’t be best pleased to hear the Argentine is set to miss out on more action.

Sky Sports report that Aguero has come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, meaning he will be forced to self-isolate for 10 days as per the protocols in place.

That is despite Aguero testing negative for the virus.

On the back of two impressive wins against Chelsea and Manchester United, Man City have finally affirmed their Premier League title credentials.

Historically, Aguero has been at the heart of the action when they have challenged for the Premier League crown, but for the next ten days at least, he will be away from the squad.