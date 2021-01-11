According to the Northern Echo, Manchester United have now ruled out a January loan exit for Brandon Williams, ending Newcastle’s hopes of strengthening their squad in a short-staffed area this month.

It’s reported that with Mike Ashley still trying to sell Newcastle, Steve Bruce is relying on loan recruits this month, with the versatile Williams seen as an ‘attractive’ option per the Echo.

The 20-year-old made his first start of the season outside of Carabao Cup action in the Red Devils’ FA Cup Third Round win against Watford, with Williams being deployed at right-back.

Williams is naturally a left-back, but does have experience of playing on the right flank, with Solskjaer now confirming that it will be ‘easier’ for the ace to play if it’s on the right side.

News that Williams will now primarily act as an alternative on the right also comes as United prepare to sell Timothy Fosu-Mensah this month, as he won’t renew his contract that expires in the summer.

Fosu-Mensah’s decision to reject a new contract appears to have directly impacted the plans for Williams, with the Shields Gazette reporting that a broad agreement in principle for the Englishman to head to Newcastle on loan was struck less than a week ago.

Here’s what Solskjaer had to say on Williams after the FA Cup win, hinting at his future:

“I thought he (Williams) had a very good game,”

“Of course, he’s not played for a while, and he’s playing on the right-hand side. We want him to go and be an attacking full-back, and it might be easier for him on the right side.”

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal legend picks his preferred centre-back pairing and names the player he wants Arteta to use more Photo: Dubai dance festival in “blame Neil Lennon” jibe Manchester United ace on brink of transfer away after rejecting new contract

Williams should theoretically see more action if Fosu-Mensah is in fact sold before the transfer window closes, as he’ll be second to just Aaron Wan-Bissaka instead of being stuck behind both Luke Shaw and Alex Telles in the left-back pecking order.

The England Under-21s ace has made six first-team appearances this season, with the ace in line for a sharp decline of last season’s 26 starts in 36 outings as he made his breakthrough.

It’s not surprising that Bruce is looking strengthen the side on the left flank, with Matt Ritchie now starting as wing-back on this side after some struggles from big-money summer recruit Jamal Lewis.

Man United’s decision is also a blow to a host of other clubs, the Shields Gazette cite the long-standing interest from Southampton for example.

The Manchester outfit’s decision could be a risky one, whilst they’ve secured a similar level of cover to Wan-Bissaka if Fosu-Mensah is sold, a continued lack of first-team action for Williams could really stunt the talent’s development after he showed promise in his breakthrough campaign.