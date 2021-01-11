It’s already been a long, hard season for one Manchester United transfer target, a failed summer move to Old Trafford seeing an alarming dip in form.

Although it appeared that Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho was a certainty to sign for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side before the start of the 2020/21 campaign, a reticence from the Red Devils to stump up the full transfer fee eventually saw the deal collapse.

It’s believed that personal terms had been agreed and everything bar the fee was in place, so it’s with that in mind that perhaps Sancho can be forgiven for initially having his mind elsewhere.

That’s the only plausible explanation as to why one of Dortmund’s best and most prolific players last season, could only score his first goal of the season with his 26th shot, despite bagging 17 from 53 shots in 2019/20 per Bundesliga.com.

“Obviously this season has been very difficult for me personally,” Sancho said to Bundesliga.com.

“So I knew when I went away, I just focused on my game and came back raring to go.

“I’m working hard every day in training and on the pitch so I’m just happy to get my goals and assists.”

Looking ahead, there’s every chance that the England international will eventually end up back on English shores, but the question now has to be whether Man United have blown their chance.

Sancho, meanwhile, will just want to get on with doing what he does best, and start banging the goals in regularly again.