Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is reportedly close to completing a transfer to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Red Devils ace is said to have rejected the offer of a new contract with Man Utd and is now closing in on a £1.5million switch to Leverkusen, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Fosu-Mensah initially looked a bright prospect who could have a big future at Old Trafford, but it just hasn’t worked out that way and an exit now makes sense for him if he is to play regularly.

Leverkusen are a good side, so Fosu-Mensah won’t necessarily feel he’s making a big step down by joining the Bundesliga giants.

The 23-year-old had also been linked with Ajax and Hertha Berlin, according to the Manchester Evening News, but it seems his move to Leverkusen is not too far away now.

United fans may be disappointed to see that it didn’t work out for Fosu-Mensah at United, but they’ll hope his departure can perhaps now free up space on the wage bill and help fund new signings.