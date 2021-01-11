Former Man United star names the three teams in the title race after “concerning” Man City defeat

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has spoken about the state of the title race following his old club’s defeat to Manchester City in last week’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

Chadwick admits it’s “concerning” to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lose in yet another semi-final after also being beaten at that stage in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League last season.

On top of that, Chadwick feels the nature of City’s performance in that game shows what a big job Man Utd could have in what he expects to be a three-horse race for the Premier League title.

Liverpool’s poor form and a slow start from City has meant a very open race so far, but Chadwick feels the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea will ultimately drop out of the running.

The 40-year-old now thinks United need to raise their game a bit after seeing how convincingly City beat them at Old Trafford last week.

“United gave an okay account of themselves in the first half against a City team finding their best form of the season so far,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “In the second half, the confidence and the class told as they dominated the game. United had a few chances to get on the score sheet but City were 100% deserved winners.

“I think the big concern will be, if they continue this form, that they’ll be the team to beat in the latter stages of this season. United need to find something to raise their game, to keep up with the standards City showed the other night and the past few weeks as they’ve come into their own.

“Obviously it’s another semi-final defeat for United which will be a little bit concerning after last season, but the prize is still there in terms of the Premier League. Liverpool have had a little bit of a blip though they’re still a fantastic team … City are coming into their own, but hopefully United will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

“Spurs have had a good season and Chelsea have a talented squad but in my opinion the three will be United, Liverpool and City. Even though they’re not up there at the moment I’d probably have City as favourites, they seem to have sorted out their defensive problems.

“Liverpool have been a little inconsistent, as have United, it really couldn’t be any bigger, the game coming up at Anfield, whoever comes out on top is going to hold the advantage.

“It’s an exciting title race and I think they’re going to be the top three teams, hopefully United come out on top but it’s going to be a big ask against two really talented squads.”