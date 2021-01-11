Arsenal firming up transfer interest in 21-year-old attacker

Arsenal are reportedly firming up their transfer interest in Shakhtar Donetsk forward Manor Solomon after his eye-catching performances.

The talented 21-year-old has notably impressed in Champions League outings against Manchester City and Real Madrid in recent seasons, and he’s now being linked as a target for the Gunners by the Online Gooner.

Arsenal could do with bringing in more quality in attack at the moment after their slow start to the season, with players like Nicolas Pepe and Willian really not delivering enough.

Even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled for form, and it might be that adding the skills of Solomon to the side could make a big difference.

The Israel international looks to have a bright future in the game and it would be exciting to see him move to the Premier League next.

Arsenal have a proud history of identifying some of the world’s best young talent, and Solomon certainly looks like he comes into that category.