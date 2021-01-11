Medical Complete: Juventus complete €10m signing of 19 year old Genoa midfielder

Menu

According to Italian journalist and sports reporter, Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have completed the signing of Nicolo Rovella.

Rovella is a 19 year old midfielder, who has made his name at Serie A club Genoa and the Italy U21 team. One of the young talents in the league, he will continue his development at Genoa on loan, before joining Juventus in the summer.

The medical tests were completed today and the deal is reportedly done for a fee of €10m.

Juventus have made a poor start to the season and trailed league leaders AC Milan by ten points at one stage. The Italian giants are looking to secure ten league titles in a row, something which a resurgence in form may deliver. However, signings such as this look to ensure that the future remains bright for the club and that their dominance does not come to an end.

