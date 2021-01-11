Mesut Ozil picks himself in best XI of Arsenal players he’s played with

The exiled Mesut Ozil has named the best Arsenal side he has played with after being asked to do so by a fan on Twitter.

Ozil has been absent for the Gunners all season, having featured under Mikel Arteta after he first took the reins at the Emirates.

Theories have emerged as to why Ozil has been shunned so brutally, but irrespective of all the supposed explanations, it looks like the Arsenal chapter of his career is coming to a close.

Perhaps now is the perfect time for him to consider the best eleven players he’s played with during his time in North London – because he’s played with some great ones.

One Arsenal fan on Twitter asked him to do exactly that – and Ozil obliged, picking a team which had David Ospina in goal ahead of Cech and Leno.

The back-line looks strong, even if Ozil has picked his mate in Kolasinac, with the front four being nothing short of silly – and of course – he’s picked himself.