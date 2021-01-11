Menu

Michael Owen’s submarine comment has people in stitches

FA Cup
With a CV encompassing England, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United and Manchester United; it goes without saying that Michael Owen is a footballing icon. A commentator and pundit these days, the former world class striker had fans in absolute stitches as he delivered a cracking one liner: “When a player is on the bench for Marine, does that make them a submarine?”

Owen was of course talking during the Marine v Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup third round match yesterday evening. Spurs won the game emphatically, with goals from Vinicius (hat-trick), Moura, and the club’s now youngest ever goalscorer Alfie Devine, handing the London club a 5-0 victory.

161 league places separated the teams going into the match, the widest margin between two clubs in the history of the competition. It was a great occasion, just what the FA Cup is all about, especially when the part timers almost took the lead through a long range strike which crashed against the crossbar after 20 minutes.

A great day was certainly added to by Michael Owen’s witty comment.

