AC Milan confident of dealing Man United and Chelsea transfer blows with double contract renewal

According to Todo Fichajes, the feeling within AC Milan is that they will successfully extend the contracts of both Hakan Calhanoglu and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Milan are flying this term and find themselves having their best chance of winning the Serie A title for a decade. The last thing they need mid-season is doubts over the futures of key players.

However, with both Calhanoglu and Donnarumma entering the final six-months of their contract, and being free to negotiate this month, you could forgive them for having sleepless nights.

What won’t make them feel any better is the fact that Calhanoglu has been linked with Manchester United, with Bild report Christian Falk reporting previously that there was a 90% chance he would end up at Old Trafford.

In addition, Calciomercato have only recently linked Chelsea with a move for Donnarumma. Edouard Mendy had a great start to life with the Blues but his form has tailed off in recent matches.

In what may provide great relief to the Rossoneri faithful, though, Todo Fichajes report that Milan are confident that both players will be committing their futures to the club sooner rather than later.

As much as that may be the case – why did it take so long?