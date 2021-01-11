It’s been a tumultuous season for all sorts of reasons for Arsenal, not least the fact that they endured one of the worst starts to a campaign in their history.

Mikel Arteta had the Gunners playing some sparkling stuff at the back end of the 2019/20 season which culminated in a fabulous FA Cup final victory.

However, the lack of a proper pre-season and the atypical nature of the games being played because of the coronavirus pandemic no doubt all contributed to the north Londoners’ malaise.

The Spaniard does seem to have got them back on an even keel now, however, he may have more important off-field business to attend to after Mesut Ozil’s latest Twitter Q&A.

The midfielder hasn’t played all season after Arteta chose not to name him in either his Premier League or Europa League squads.

Ozil has therefore twiddled his thumbs whilst earning a reported £350,000 per week.

It’s an untenable situation, but the player would actually be well within his rights to sit out the entire season until his contract comes to an end.

However, Fenerbahce have shown an interest in taking him to Turkey, and Ozil’s answer to one question has seen him drop the biggest hint yet as to what may occur before the end of the transfer window.