Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has offered some more details amid the imminent exit of Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United to Bayer Leverkusen, following a report from the MEN earlier.

Samuel Luckhurst for the Manchester Evening News found that a £1.5m deal is close to being completed, with Romano now adding that the transfer has reached the ‘advanced talks’ stage.

Romano reports that the two clubs still need to hammer out ‘some details’, but the Italian notes that 23-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga outfit.

Fosu-Mensah is set to be sold this month after rejecting the offer of a contract extension from the Red Devils, with the side to cash in for whatever they can before he can leave for free in the summer.

Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks to sign Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Man Utd, as per @samuelluckhurst. There are ‘positive feelings’ to complete the deal soon, personal terms have been agreed – there are still some details to be sorted between the two clubs. ? #mufc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2021

More Stories / Latest News In-form Manchester United star “owes a lot to Jose Mourinho”, says ex-Red Devil Premier League clubs including Covid clauses in player contracts in case games continue behind closed doors Liverpool’s dark January of 2017

Fosu-Mensah made his debut for the Red Devils under compatriot Louis van Gaal during the 15/16 season but has only gone on to make 30 outings for the club – starting just 12 of these appearances.

The Netherlands international is a real promising player though, as he’s showed with loan spells in the Premier League with Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Leverkusen sit third in the Bundesliga table at this moment in time, snagging a player with Fosu-Mensah’s ability and promise for a minimal fee will be a real coup for Peter Bosz’s side.

It’s a shame that the Dutchman just hasn’t had the chance to establish himself as an important first-team player for the Red Devils after six-and-a-half-years at the club, due to different factors.