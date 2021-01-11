With El Clasico being the biggest club game in the world bar none, the eyes of planet football are always assured to be watching.

The multi-million worldwide audience offers both clubs an almost unique commercial opportunity, and it’s clearly to that end why Barcelona will be wearing a fifth shirt for the next game against Real Madrid in April, according to AS.

It is the only match the shirt will be worn in, and replicas will be sold in shops from the end of January.

Given that it’s the first time the Catalan senyera flag will be seen on a blaugrana shirt, it’s sure to be a popular addition to any wardrobe.

I was under the impression that this was this year’s 4 shirt. ? @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/uvhl8yYM7J — The Kitsman (@The_Kitsman) January 7, 2021

Photo courtesy of Footy Headlines.