Photo: Dubai dance festival in “blame Neil Lennon” jibe

Fly Open Air have issued an update regarding their planned dance festival in Dubai in the wake of The Scottish Government’s decision to close the air bridge with the UAE owing to the rising cases in Dubai. The news comes just days after Celtic returned from Dubai and their controversial warm weather training camp. Despite it being a natural reaction to the rising cases in the region, the festival organisers have reacted badly to the news, so much so that they have included “Blame Neil Lennon” in their social media post!

This whole saga has reflected terribly on Celtic and this is just the latest issue in a long running PR disaster this season.