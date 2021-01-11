As the coronavirus pandemic continues to bite, the Government are preparing to bring in tough new sanctions against Premier League players.

Despite advice prior to the weekend’s fixtures, a number of teams ignored the directive not to hug when celebrating a goal or win.

In some cases, whole teams were filmed drinking, dancing and singing in changing rooms after the game, and that’s not gone down well in Downing Street.

The Daily Star report that those players who continue to ignore the protocols will face significant fines and could even be banned.

Everyone will be reminded of their responsibilities and given a final warning as to what’s expected.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool linked with January swoop for AC Milan centre-back Photo: Barcelona to wear a one-off fifth shirt for next Clasico v Real Madrid Video: Stockport v West Ham halted by firework display in honour of local boy hit by police car

Given that the general public are expected to toe the line, footballers shouldn’t be treated any differently.

Although scoring an important goal does lead to a rush of adrenalin, players are just going to have to curtail their natural instincts until everything gets back to normal.