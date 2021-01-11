Premier League reports another concerning number of positive coronavirus tests in latest round

As reported by Sky Sports, the Premier League has tallied 36 positive coronavirus tests among players and staff in their latest round of league-wide testing.

With five Premier League matches already having been called off this season, and very few teams with similar ambitions have an equally similar number of games played, the league will be desperately hoping that they are able to stomp out this latest flurry of positive coronavirus tests.

As Sky Sports report, the previous case numbers reached a new record high of 40, with that number now dipping ever so slightly to 36, but it remains at a higher level than it ever was previously.

It is important to stress that this is not 36 players who have tested positive, rather any staff at the club who are being tested in order to ensure the safe continuation of Premier League football.

Though, it remains a concern that coronavirus has penetrated Premier League football clubs to such a degree, with all involved taking the necessary precautions to avoid it doing so.