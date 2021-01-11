With coronavirus cases still on the increase, both in the public domain and also within sporting disciplines, Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, Nuno Santo, has delivered a stark warning should football have to stop again.

The Portuguese has gone as far as to suggest that the very make up of the game as we know it will change, perhaps even prompting further calls for a European Super League for the big clubs, inevitably leading to many lower division teams going out of business.

“I am afraid that if the decision is to stop, football as we know now would not be the same,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“This is my biggest fear. The schedule would go crazy, it would be impossible to even finish the league season and think about the European Championships so my feeling is that if we stop, everything would change and a new [version of] football would come.

“There would probably be a Super League, there would probably be other competitions, and then it would be a matter of which clubs will survive. It’s a tough decision to make.”

Both Newcastle United’s Steve Bruce and West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Allardyce have voiced their concerns as to why football is still going ahead, given that many clubs are not being able to fulfil their fixtures already.

Clearly, a tipping point will come, by which time it could be too late to fit in any unplayed games later in the year if the authorities are still insistent that the European Championship is played.