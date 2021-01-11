Man City forward in advanced talks with European heavyweight over summer transfer

PSG are in advanced negotiations over the signing of Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero, according to information provided by Todo Fichajes.

Aguero, who will go down as one of the greatest players in Premier League history when he departs the Etihad, is out of contract at the end of the season.

As a result, with it now being January, the Argentine is free to negotiate as a free agent with any side who may be interested in signing him.

Todo Fichajes believe that French champions PSG, and newly-appointed Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino, are interested in brining him to the Parc des Princes.

Their report claims that the deal is all-but done, with Aguero being convinced by the proposal made to him by Pochettino and the transfer being officially announced at the season’s end.

It will be an emotional day for anyone with any affiliation with Man City when Aguero does eventually depart. In addition to his vast contributors over the years, he gave them all the best moment of their lives with that goal against QPR.