Roy Keane reveals that he is looking to return to management

According to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, Roy Keane is looking to return to management and could return to the side where he finished his playing career, Celtic, amongst others.

Nixon says: “The fiery Irishman has told pals he is itching to be a boss again and get the day-to-day involvement at a club that he is missing.

“Keane has been visiting his old pals at Manchester United when he can, checking in to their training HQ on the quiet. There may be a route back into the game for him at his old club despite some of his savage remarks about players. But news that Keane would return to the dugout is bound to spark interest in many places.”

With Celtic’s season in tatters, Neil Lennon is under fire and already the bookmakers have him among the shortlisted names to take over at Parkhead.

Favourites for the Celtic job pre Lennon: ?? Rafa Benitez

??????? David Moyes

?? Slaven Bilic

?? Roberto Martinez

?? Andres Villas Boas Favourites for the Celtic job post Lennon: ??????? Gordon Strachan

??????? Eddie Howe

?? Roy Keane

?? Henrik Larsson

?? Marco Silva — Everything Celtic (@aboutceltic) November 30, 2020

Many Celtic fans are not keen on the former Manchester United midfielder taking charge. He did do a good job at Sunderland, earning them promotion to the Premier League and keeping them up the next season. Thereafter, the club’s form dipped and there were reports that he had lost the dressing room, which resulted in his dismissal.

After leaving Sunderland, Keane went on to become Ipswich manager and said that he was targeting promotion. However, an unsuccessful spell in the Championship meant that he was dismissed in just under two years in the role with the Tractor Boys languishing in 21st position.

Having experienced a mixed set of results in management, Keane took a backseat as Martin O’Neill’s assistant with the Republic of Ireland national team. The pair guided Ireland to the European championships and then departed to take over at Nottingham Forrest. That move didn’t work out and Keane left within a few months.

If he is talking of a return to a former club, then it it would be very unlikely to be the Manchester United job. The Red Devils manager position is almost certainly beyond Keane at this stage, whilst there is no vacancy with the team sitting at the top end of the Premier League table. Celtic is a possibility, albeit an unpopular one with the fans. If the Irishman is to return to management at a former club then it is more likely to be Nottingham Forrest, Ipswich or Sunderland.