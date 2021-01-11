Sunderland youth team star calls club bosses “cowards” for sacking his kitman father and sensationally joins Newcastle

According to the Daily Mail, Sunderland youth team player Jay Turner-Cooke blasted club officials for coldly sacking his father, John, who was a player and kitman at the club for 35 years. The youngster was reportedly fuming that the club failed to recognise the service that his dad gave to the Black Cats, and launched a verbal tirade against the board.

Jay labelled the club’s hierarchy “cowards” for making his father redundant, before signing for North-East rivals Newcastle United.

The Daily Mail had previously revealed, last month, that the Stadium of Light club were investigating after Jay Turner-Cooke criticised the club when his father was let go without any public acknowledgement for all that he had given to it. However, now the story has a sensational twist as Turner-Cooke, 17, has penned a three-year deal with the Magpies, who have moved to snap up the highly-rated midfielder who had starred above his age group for Sunderland’s Under 23s.

According to the Daily Mail, the youth player wrote on his Twitter: “Proud moment signing a professional contract at NUFC. Hard work continues. Thank you to the players and staff at Sunderland for the last seven years, good luck for the future.”

That post somewhat contrasts Turner-Cooke’s post in relation to his father’s redundancy last month, when he is alleged to have uploaded a tweet reading: “35 years at the club and no acknowledgment even though he was made redundant 2 months ago. COWARDS. No class, no loyalty, no respect. Hang your heads in shame Sunderland AFC. You know who you are.”

A host of former Sunderland players came out in support of Jay’s father, who is considering legal action.

John Turner-Cooke was branded “a legend” by former goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen, when he left the club a few years ago. It’s certainly a sad situation.