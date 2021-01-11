The full FA Cup 4th and 5th Round Draws: Man United v Liverpool the pick of the ties

In a change to the way the FA Cup draws are normally done, Monday evening saw both the 4th and 5th Round draws done one after the other.

Tie of the 4th Round was clearly Manchester United v Liverpool, however, Chorley will be delighted with a home tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Cheltenham Town hosting Manchester City is another one to keep an eye on.

FA Cup 4th Round Draw

Ties to be played across the weekend of 22 to 25 January

Cheltenham Town v Man City

AFC Bournemouth v Crawley Town

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich City

Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall v Bristol City

Brighton and Hove Albion v Blackpool

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham v Burnley

Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea v Luton Town

Stockport County/West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers

Brentford v Leicester City

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

In the Fifth Round, a potential Manchester United/Liverpool v West Ham tie is one to look out for, whilst Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham may fancy their chances of going deep into a competition that they seem to enjoy when the year ends in 1.

FA Cup 5th Round Draw

Ties to be played across the week of 9 to 11 January

Fulham/Burnley v AFC Bournemouth/Crawley Town

Manchester United/Liverpool v Stockport County/West Ham or Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield United/Plymouth Argyle v Millwall/Bristol City

Chorley/Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton/Shrewsbury Town or Arsenal

Barnsley/Norwich City v Chelsea/Luton Town

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers/Tottenham Hotspur

Swansea/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City

Brentford/Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion/Blackpool