The full FA Cup 4th and 5th Round Draws: Man United v Liverpool the pick of the ties

In a change to the way the FA Cup draws are normally done, Monday evening saw both the 4th and 5th Round draws done one after the other.
Tie of the 4th Round was clearly Manchester United v Liverpool, however, Chorley will be delighted with a home tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Cheltenham Town hosting Manchester City is another one to keep an eye on.
FA Cup 4th Round Draw
Ties to be played across the weekend of 22 to 25 January
Cheltenham Town v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Crawley Town
Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal
Barnsley v Norwich City
Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Millwall v Bristol City
Brighton and Hove Albion v Blackpool
Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham v Burnley
Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea v Luton Town
Stockport County/West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers
Brentford v Leicester City
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday
In the Fifth Round, a potential Manchester United/Liverpool v West Ham tie is one to look out for, whilst Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham may fancy their chances of going deep into a competition that they seem to enjoy when the year ends in 1.
FA Cup 5th Round Draw
Ties to be played across the week of 9 to 11 January
Fulham/Burnley v AFC Bournemouth/Crawley Town
Manchester United/Liverpool v Stockport County/West Ham or Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield United/Plymouth Argyle v Millwall/Bristol City
Chorley/Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton/Shrewsbury Town or Arsenal
Barnsley/Norwich City v Chelsea/Luton Town
Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers/Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City
Brentford/Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion/Blackpool