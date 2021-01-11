(Photo) Tottenham star Gareth Bale gives classy response to brilliant fan tweet

Gareth Bale has shown his class by responding to a fan who enjoyed watching him in yesterday’s FA Cup game between Tottenham and Marine.

Spurs were in action away at the Northern Premier League Division One North West yesterday, and one fan tweeted that he was enjoying watching Bale live from his window by the stadium…

Bale gave a simple response – a waving emoji – and we love the simplicity of it.

The Welshman returned to Tottenham from Real Madrid on loan in the summer, but has not yet made a huge impact on the pitch.