Offer rejected: Valencia and Tottenham loan talks hit roadblock over wages

Tottenham have knocked back a loan offer from Valencia for midfielder Harry Winks, according to Todo Fichajes.

Winks has fallen out of favour at Spurs under Jose Mourinho. While he’s a very good midfielder, he could be accused of being too plain and pretty for a Mourinho midfield.

As a result, it would be no surprise to see him depart in search of regular first-team football, with the European Championships pencilled in for the summertime and a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad up for grabs.

Todo Fichajes believe that Tottenham are prepared to allow him to leave on loan, on the basis that the deal does not include either an obligation or option to buy at the time of the loan’s expiration.

Valencia proposed a deal which ticked those boxes, as per Todo Fichajes, but the suggestion is that the La Liga outfit wanted Tottenham to pay his wages in full – which, in fairness, is pretty unreasonable.

You have to think that there will be no shortage of offers for Winks this month if words spreads of his availability. Especially in the Premier League, where clubs will have no problem affording his wage packet.