Video: Dawson rises highest to power West Ham into FA Cup Fourth Round

It took until the 82nd minute to arrive, but West Ham won’t be worried about that as Craig Dawson’s header sent them into the next round of the FA Cup at the expense of Stockport County.

On a sodden pitch which gave the game a real air of FA Cup Third Round ties of yesteryear, the Premier League side found it difficult to get their passing game going.

The goal came via a quick corner, with Jarrod Bowen firing in an exquisite cross to find Dawson to power home.

