Video: Embarrassment as Getafe players forced to push La Liga-booked Ubers out of snow in latest sign of Spanish top-flight’s disastrous handling of snowstorm

We might all have to refrain from taking La Liga seriously for a week or so after the Spanish top-flight’s handling of a snowstorm that has cancelled some fixtures left others to be played in dire conditions.

Getafe full-back Mathias Oliveira has left La Liga looking like a complete joke of an operation after sharing footage of his teammates being forced to push cars sent by the league out of snow.

Carrusel Deportivo report that the hierarchy of Spain’s top-flight sent Ubers to the homes of Getafe players, with the intention of picking them up and transporting them to a hotel near Barajas.

This decision was made in order to keep today’s encounter against Elche from being called off, but La Liga have handled it poorly as they sent normal vehicles via Uber, not ones built to handle snow and ice.

This left Getafe centre-back Erick Cabaco and winger Francisco Portillo to push the car out of the snow, in an attempt to kickstart it’s engine, with footage even showing a player shovelling away snow.

?? LOS JUGADORES DEL GETAFE, EMPUJANDO LOS COCHES ENVIADOS POR LA LIGA ?? Los coches, utilitarios normales, no están preparados para la nieve y el hielo y no podían acceder a los domicilios ?? Jugadores como Cabaco y Portillo, empujando los coches pic.twitter.com/Pi90BkZbmK — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) January 10, 2021

A thread of videos following on from this post document the ordeal in full:

More Stories / Latest News Mikel Arteta reveals discussing transfer situation with Arsenal loanee Chelsea could see Leicester fixture rearranged after Fulham tie is pushed back a day due to Cottagers replacing Covid-19 hit Aston Villa vs Spurs Mikel Arteta praises Wilfried Zaha following Crystal Palace star’s Arsenal transfer revelation

After seeing this, Getafe probably hoped that transportation was left for themselves to sort out, La Liga have left themselves looking like an amateur operation with their gesture to provide support.

Storm Filomena left areas of Spain covered in snow, Madrid has been one of the worst affected areas, with the conditions seeing Atletico Madrid’s tie against Athletic Bilbao postponed.