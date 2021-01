West Ham United last met Stockport on 18 December 1996. It’s a day that football fans will never forget for many reasons.

Not only did the day bring a huge upset as lowly Stockport of the third Division beat Premier League West Ham 2-1 in the League Cup fourth-round replay at Edgeley Park; but their victory came courtesy of one of the worst own goals you are ever likely to see.

Just look at this howler from West Ham’s Iain Dowie!