Video – Mark Wright: The Last Chance airs on BBC after TV personality makes his professional debut

Reality TV star and famous radio host, Mark Wright, made his professional football debut for Crawley Town yesterday. At the age of 33, back at the club where he was released several years ago, and taking part in a 3-0 FA Cup win over Premier League Leeds United, just adds to the mystique of the story.

The Essex man, who has always dreamt of being a professional footballer, has filmed a four part series about his journey to the League Two club. The first episode aired on 9 January and the second went live last night, just hours after Wright made his debut on a historic day for Crawley and the FA Cup.

Mark Wright: The Last Chance. Delighted to see this going live today. 4 parts on iPlayer with the full doc on BBC 1 soon. Amazing work by the Ten Toes Ents team and @InterTalent.https://t.co/Rge7Oj9tNK pic.twitter.com/4UIsj77Sf3 — Ben Weisfeld (@benweisfeld) January 9, 2021

You can watch the episodes on BBC iPlayer by searching Mark Wright: The Last Chance.