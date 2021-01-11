Menu

Video: Peter Crouch goes all Rod Stewart for the FA Cup draw

Posted by

By their very nature, cup draws aren’t the most exciting things to watch.

The occasional flutter aside when your team’s name is drawn out of the bowl, there’s little else to keep you watching.

So step forward Peter Crouch, tasked with picking the balls out for the FA Cup’s 4th and 5th Round draws.

Mimicking Sir Rod Stewart’s memorable drunken Scottish Cup draw, Crouch attempted to add some humour into proceedings in the best way.

Pictures from BT Sport

More Stories peter crouch Sir Rod Stewart

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.