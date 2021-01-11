Video: Peter Crouch goes all Rod Stewart for the FA Cup draw

By their very nature, cup draws aren’t the most exciting things to watch.

The occasional flutter aside when your team’s name is drawn out of the bowl, there’s little else to keep you watching.

So step forward Peter Crouch, tasked with picking the balls out for the FA Cup’s 4th and 5th Round draws.

Mimicking Sir Rod Stewart’s memorable drunken Scottish Cup draw, Crouch attempted to add some humour into proceedings in the best way.

So much time for @petercrouch going full Rod Stewart ??#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/n2532L21I8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 11, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport