Menu

Video: Stockport v West Ham halted by firework display in honour of local boy hit by police car

West Ham FC
Posted by

The first-half of West Ham’s FA Cup tie with Stockport County this evening was forcibly halted after fireworks erupted outside the stadium.

We oftentimes talk about the magic of the cup, but we’re not usually referring to a Disney style firework display, with the iconic castle providing the backdrop and Mickey Mouse going about his business.

In fairness, we’re not referring to exactly that here, either, bar the fireworks, which actually happened and actually brought the first-half of this evening’s FA Cup clash to a stop.

See for yourself – it was a very impressive display.

More Stories / Latest News
Cardiff City’s Sol Bamba begins course of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
Arsenal make decision on Real Madrid loanee with six months left before scheduled departure
Video: Peter Crouch goes all Rod Stewart for the FA Cup draw

While it may be an annoyance for all involved, if they were aware of the cause, they’d probably have welcomed it, sat back and enjoyed the spectacle.

It became clear pretty quickly on Twitter that this was not merely a fan causing havoc, rather a locally organised effort to show love and support for a young boy who is seriously injured after a tragic accident.

Get well soon, lad, and well done to all involved.

More Stories Mark Noble mike dean

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.