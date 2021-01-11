Video: Stockport v West Ham halted by firework display in honour of local boy hit by police car

The first-half of West Ham’s FA Cup tie with Stockport County this evening was forcibly halted after fireworks erupted outside the stadium.

We oftentimes talk about the magic of the cup, but we’re not usually referring to a Disney style firework display, with the iconic castle providing the backdrop and Mickey Mouse going about his business.

In fairness, we’re not referring to exactly that here, either, bar the fireworks, which actually happened and actually brought the first-half of this evening’s FA Cup clash to a stop.

See for yourself – it was a very impressive display.

A Stockport fan has started letting off fireworks outside the ground… Mike Dean and Mark Noble enjoy the spectacle together ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/vSy9teyTks — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 11, 2021

While it may be an annoyance for all involved, if they were aware of the cause, they’d probably have welcomed it, sat back and enjoyed the spectacle.

It became clear pretty quickly on Twitter that this was not merely a fan causing havoc, rather a locally organised effort to show love and support for a young boy who is seriously injured after a tragic accident.

Get well soon, lad, and well done to all involved.

The fireworks set off outside Stockport County’s ground on the 15th minute of tonight’s game were for 15-year-old local lad Khai Whitehead, who is currently fighting for his life after being hit by a police car responding to a 999 call. Let’s hope he pulls through ?? pic.twitter.com/02PEykK0ic — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 11, 2021