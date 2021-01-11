With just under three weeks left until the January transfer window closes, clubs have plenty of time to get deals over the line.

In the case of Mesut Ozil, his situation at Arsenal remains complicated not least because of his reported £350,000 per week wages.

However, after not playing for the Gunners for the entire season to date, his nightmare could soon be at an end.

Fenerbahce have confirmed their willingness to try and put together a package that is tempting enough for the player to move now rather than sit on the sidelines in north London for another five months.

“Let me tell you the latest on Mesut Ozil,” Fenerbahce president, Ali Koc, said on Canal+, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“We’ve said it would be a dream for Fenerbahce. The club knows what the coach wants and our transfer policy is guided by that. There hasn’t been an official announcement.

“What I can say is we are closer than before. There may be a resolution, there may not be a resolution. Fenerbahce SK will make the announcement when the time comes.”

Ozil’s transfer would solve a lot of issues for Arsenal, both financially and for the wellbeing of the team.

Mikel Arteta didn’t name him in either his Premier League or Europa League squads, meaning he wouldn’t play until at least February.

It’s believed that the midfielder won’t be guaranteed a place even after that, so if he’s genuine about just wanting to play football, he’ll go all out to help ensure a deal is agreed.